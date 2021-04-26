Jefferies Financial Group Boosts OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$3.57

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OGI. Eight Capital upped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an underpeform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.20 to C$3.75 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.78.

Shares of OGI opened at C$3.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$978.20 million and a PE ratio of -2.87. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$14.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

