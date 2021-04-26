Jefferies Financial Group Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,700.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2021 earnings at $15.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $16.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $17.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $21.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $71.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $85.58 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,207.81.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,299.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,131.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,877.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,230.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2,306.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.