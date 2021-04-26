John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Acquires 59,300 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares during the quarter. Black Hills comprises about 1.5% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.23% of Black Hills worth $10,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,581,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,359,000 after purchasing an additional 215,167 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 298,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after buying an additional 197,713 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,185,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,854,000 after buying an additional 99,738 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,563,000 after acquiring an additional 98,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 93,420 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Black Hills from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

Shares of BKH stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $69.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,190. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.93. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.02%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

