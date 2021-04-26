John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Flowserve comprises about 2.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.31% of Flowserve worth $15,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Flowserve by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 115,633 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 307,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,464. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

