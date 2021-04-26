John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYNA. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $287,808.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $218,885.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,313 shares of company stock worth $2,740,768. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

SYNA stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.13. 837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,327. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $55.59 and a 52-week high of $144.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.15 and a 200-day moving average of $105.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $357.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

