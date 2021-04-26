John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 3,781 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $9,064,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $1,618,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LITE stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $94.57. 2,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,265. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

