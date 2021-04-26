Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.38 and a 200 day moving average of $155.67. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

