JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IFXA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.30 ($49.76) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Warburg Research set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €36.77 ($43.26).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

