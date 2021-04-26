JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.63% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EIGR opened at $8.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $285.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.54. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EIGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

