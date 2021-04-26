JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 75,450 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 130.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 68,288 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $2,039,079.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,087,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 40,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,859,064 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

VIVO opened at $21.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.59. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.