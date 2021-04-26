JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 2,776.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,805 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Orion Energy Systems were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OESX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 294,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 129,402 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,677,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,558,000 after buying an additional 52,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

NASDAQ OESX opened at $6.36 on Monday. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $192.49 million, a P/E ratio of 159.04 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $44.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.97 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OESX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orion Energy Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OESX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.