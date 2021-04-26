JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.58 Million Stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,259 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Universal were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UVV. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal during the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 834,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,543,000 after buying an additional 192,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,572,000 after buying an additional 160,901 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Universal by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 509,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,780,000 after buying an additional 130,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Universal by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,101,000 after buying an additional 77,076 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UVV opened at $58.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $672.93 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

In related news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $129,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

