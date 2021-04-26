JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,684 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in United Insurance were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Insurance by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick Maroney purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $49,312.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Poitevint II purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $187,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,780 shares of company stock worth $244,392 in the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UIHC opened at $6.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.75. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.42 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. United Insurance’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UIHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

