JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $196.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $196.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.41.

NYSE:CLX opened at $188.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 89.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 25.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 253.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

