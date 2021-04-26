JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SDVKY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Sandvik AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of SDVKY stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.55. 24,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,358. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $29.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Research analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth $20,417,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

