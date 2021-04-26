JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 29,159 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 287,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,159 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 357,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 41,860 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 65,763 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth $3,209,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $11.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.67 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

