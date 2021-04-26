Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives $25.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

NYSE JNPR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,645. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $155,685.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,052 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,591. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 200,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 105,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 51,459 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

