Kelly Steckelberg Sells 6,700 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.46, for a total transaction of $2,214,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $2,169,125.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $2,207,114.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 20,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.72, for a total transaction of $6,694,400.00.

ZM traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $336.42. 2,273,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,953,630. The company has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a PE ratio of 431.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $132.67 and a one year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,237 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,006,000 after acquiring an additional 308,957 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,296,000 after acquiring an additional 616,991 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,198,000 after acquiring an additional 205,186 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,878 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.62.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

