KeyCorp Boosts The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target to $210.00

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Middleby in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Middleby from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.56.

Shares of MIDD opened at $182.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $185.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Middleby by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Middleby by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

