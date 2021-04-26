KeyCorp Increases Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $170.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the game software company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.29.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $143.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.67. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $866,077.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

