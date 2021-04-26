KeyCorp Increases Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target to $149.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $124.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.65% from the company’s previous close.

J has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $137.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $137.83.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 218,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 113,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 70,297 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

