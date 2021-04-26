Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Keyence stock opened at $480.20 on Friday. Keyence has a one year low of $342.45 and a one year high of $587.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $469.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.99.
About Keyence
