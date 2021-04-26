Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will report sales of $29.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $35.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year sales of $126.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.90 million to $135.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $128.64 million, with estimates ranging from $124.43 million to $136.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 165.60%. The company had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.66 million.

KRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. now owns 3,138,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,412 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 100,853 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRP traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $10.58. 4,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

