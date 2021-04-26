Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $10.13, but opened at $10.56. Kimbell Royalty Partners shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 869 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KRP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

The stock has a market cap of $644.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.66 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.