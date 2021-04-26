Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Receives Hold Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KIM. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.23.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,316,000 after buying an additional 6,712,847 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,111,000 after buying an additional 25,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $78,671,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.