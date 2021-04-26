Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Trimmed by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 719.5% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 101,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 89,080 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,148,000 after acquiring an additional 34,399 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.