Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KMI. Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Kinder Morgan from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Tudor Pickering lowered Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a market perform rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

NYSE KMI opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 335.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.