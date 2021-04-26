Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kinross Gold to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.86.

TSE:K opened at C$9.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.50. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.75 and a 1-year high of C$13.59.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 4.52%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$442,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at C$7,995,780.10. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$125,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,044,365.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 819,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,196.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

