Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on K. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Kinross Gold to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.86.

K stock opened at C$9.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.50. The stock has a market cap of C$11.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.52%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total transaction of C$125,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,044,365.88. Also, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 212,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.26, for a total value of C$1,752,681.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,383,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,686,652.72. Insiders sold 819,060 shares of company stock worth $7,060,196 in the last three months.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

