Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives $50.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.70.

Several brokerages have commented on KNX. Cowen boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

KNX traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.25. 3,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.07. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $50.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at $503,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,976. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,275,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,377,000 after acquiring an additional 476,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,716 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,021,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,198,000 after acquiring an additional 340,431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,079,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,806,000 after buying an additional 356,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,859,000 after buying an additional 845,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

