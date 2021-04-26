KONE Oyj (KNYJY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

Shares of KNYJY stock opened at $43.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51. KONE Oyj has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.3095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KNYJY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

