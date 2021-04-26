Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €54.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €54.00 ($63.53) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PHIA. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €50.74 ($59.70).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

