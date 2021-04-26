Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Gap Up to $8.46

Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.46, but opened at $8.82. Kopin shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 31,004 shares changing hands.

KOPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Kopin alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $831.61 million, a PE ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 48,000 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $380,640.00. Also, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 40,000 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 557,260 shares of company stock worth $4,953,558 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.