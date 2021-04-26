Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Sells $210,333.51 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 8,181 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $210,333.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Deanna H. Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $255,066.06.

On Monday, February 22nd, Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $273,090.00.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $27.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 10,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 464,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 44,054 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,760,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Noble Financial cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

