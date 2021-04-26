Krilogy Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,134,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in Lam Research by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Lam Research by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

Lam Research stock opened at $627.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $590.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.29. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $229.69 and a 12 month high of $669.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

