Krilogy Financial LLC Has $663,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,352 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 10.8% in the first quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.4% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 15.4% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 21.0% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 35,388 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $59.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.04 and its 200 day moving average is $55.25.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

