Krilogy Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 25.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $232.46 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $141.01 and a 1 year high of $233.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.