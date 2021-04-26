K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Commerzbank lowered K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $5.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.29.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

