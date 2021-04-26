L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

AIQUY stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.21. 219,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,618. The company has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 3.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 163,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

