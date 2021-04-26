Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Bought by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 72,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $17.50 on Monday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $885.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $61.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

