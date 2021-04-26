Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 505.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $11.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $639.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,196. The firm has a market cap of $91.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $229.69 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $590.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.29.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

