Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Increased to $750.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $650.00 to $750.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Cowen raised their price target on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $663.41.

LRCX opened at $627.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $590.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $229.69 and a 12 month high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Lam Research by 17.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

