Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Increased to $815.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q4 2021 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upped their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $663.41.

Shares of LRCX opened at $627.49 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $229.69 and a 12 month high of $669.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $590.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

