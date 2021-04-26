Land Securities Group’s (LDSCY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LDSCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Land Securities Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Land Securities Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.2453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

