Lattice Semiconductor’s (LSCC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $54.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,778,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,710.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,541,358 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,512,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 808,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,067,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,678,000 after buying an additional 78,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,370,000.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

