LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,738 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LCNB were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LCNB. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LCNB by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 59,773 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 318.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in LCNB by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in LCNB by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LCNB by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 50,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $17.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $230.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.90. LCNB Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 22.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LCNB Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. LCNB’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded LCNB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

