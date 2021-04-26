Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 1,629 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $38,770.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 871 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $20,146.23.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $532,906.36.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $42,191.10.

REAL stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 83,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 3.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The company had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The RealReal’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

REAL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

