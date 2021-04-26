LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHYD. FMR LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $640,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 57,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHYD opened at $25.15 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80.

