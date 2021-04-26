LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 98 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,437,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 702,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after acquiring an additional 195,368 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR opened at $171.64 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $86.95 and a 52-week high of $173.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.