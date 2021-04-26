LexAurum Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,035,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,079,000 after purchasing an additional 117,994 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 207,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. North American Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 529,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 17,380 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,606,000. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 187,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 39,957 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $42.46 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $42.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.